Tamil Nadu farmers call off protest till May 25 after CM Palaniswami’s assurance

Tamil Nadu farmers called off their protest for 15 days, after getting assurance from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami, as reported by ANI. Speaking to reporters today after Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting, Palaniswami said, “Discussed farmers’ issue in the meeting and forwarded their demands to PM.” Meanwhile, one of the protesting farmers told ANI, “If our demands are not fulfilled we will start our protest again after 25th May. If we get train tickets, will leave today.”

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami met the protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar and urged them to end their protest. Addressing the media, the leader of the protest movement P Ayyakkannu said, “We want immediate loan waiver for farmers. Recently UP government also waived off farmer loans, we also want it.”

To get the attention of the Prime Minister, the farmers who are protesting for over a month, threatened to drink urine. The farmers said they will drink urine since there was no water in the state.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 6:53 pm