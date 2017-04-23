Tamil Nadu farmers threaten to drink urine, Palaniswami to meet them today

Tamil Nadu farmers during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu farmers during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Farmers from Tamil Nadu, who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, threatened to drink urine on Saturday. Although foiled by Delhi Police, the plan represented the desperation of the farmers. But with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami promising to meet them on Sunday morning, many protesting farmers said that they saw a “glimmer of hope”.

The plan to drink their own urine was preceded by 39 days of agitation — described alternatively as gimmicks or desperation — which has ranged from the farmers rolling on the floor to holding a skull protest and mock funerals.

On Saturday, P Ayyakkannu, who was leading the protests, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police had advised them against drinking their own urine. However, he said he would “collect the urine in a bucket” and “take it back home” since they have “no water there”.

“We are not getting water to drink in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Modi is ignoring our thirst,” he said. Ayyakkannu is the state president of the National South Indian Rivers Linking Farmers. Another protesting farmer said, “Many people believe that this is just a gimmick for us. But that isn’t the case. We are desperate. We want justice. We are hoping that things will improve after we meet the Chief Minister.”

Last Wednesday, the farmers maintained that they had agreed to wait after meeting Pon Radhakrishnan, minister of state for road transport and highways — the only elected BJP MP from the state. Radhakrishnan had allegedly told the farmers that he would intercede on their behalf and talk to the finance minister about their problems. But the farmers said they were yet to hear from the government.

They added that the meeting with Palaniswami would determine their future course of action. The Chief Minister is expected to visit them at Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning. They have demanded a loan waiver, a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre and the setting up of a Cauvery Management Board.

