Tamil Nadu farmers suspend protest following state government’s assurance

Tamil Nadu farmers, within months after suspending their protests in Delhi, started their agitation on Friday in Chennai, demanding crop loss compensation and loan waiver. On Saturday, after being assured by the state government that their demands will be met in two months, they called off the protest. They suspended the protest after issuing a two-month deadline to the Tamil Nadu government to fulfill their demands.

The protest led by P Ayyakannu began close on the heels of the farmers’ protest in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. On Friday, they launched the protest after paying homage to the farmers killed in police firing in Madhya Pradesh. Accusing the state leadership of not expediting the process of disbursing drought relief, P Ayyakannu had said the protest would continue for the next 32 days.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu farmer’s protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi captured the nation’s attention, before being suspended on April 23 after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami promised to meet their demands as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has formed a high-powered committee of senior ministers to end the ongoing unrest in the state. In Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started his indefinite fast in Bhopal saying he would be available at the Dussehra Maidan for the next few days, for meetings with the stakeholders.

