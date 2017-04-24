Tamil Nadu farmers suspend Jantar Mantar protest till May 25

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami with the state farmers who are protesting for last 39 days over their plight, addresses the media at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami with the state farmers who are protesting for last 39 days over their plight, addresses the media at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Debt-ridden farmers from Tamil Nadu, who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 40 days, have announced suspension of their protest till May 25. The announcement on Sunday came just ahead of an opposition-called bandh in Tamil Nadu, and after CM Edappadi K Palaniswami met them with an assurance that their demands will be met.

The CM met the farmers Sunday morning and promised to take up the issue with the Prime Minister. He also maintained that his government had discussed the issue with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Later in the day, Palaniswami met PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Niti Aayog governing council meeting. By the end of the day, the farmers announced suspension of the agitation.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK, have called for a statewide shutdown on April 25 in solidarity with the farmers. The farmers have been adopting novel ways of protest, from rolling on the floor to holding mock funerals. On Saturday, they were stopped by Delhi Police from drinking urine. They have been demanding a Rs 40,000-crore drought relief package, debt waiver and setting up of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre.

“The CM and the Finance Minister have the power to decide on our demands. We have decided to call off the agitation for a month on the basis of the CM’s assurances,” farmers’ leader Ayyakkannu told reporters. “If the promises are not met, we would resume the protest in a bigger way on May 25,” he added. He said the farmers would leave Delhi soon and take part in the bandh on April 25.

