Tamil Nadu farmers strip outside PMO in protest against farmer suicides, demand relief package

A farmer protesting outside North Block, New Delhi. A farmer protesting outside North Block, New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu farmers, protesting at Jantar Mantar, stripped outside the Prime Minister’s Office in North Block, New Delhi. The protest comes after a delegation of seven farmers were taken to the Prime Minister’s Office and were told that they would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, they did not get to meet him, and had to hand over their memorandum to a PMO official.

Once they were escorted out of the PMO building by a police vehicle, one of the farmers jumped out of the van and stripped on the road, shouting out the demands of the farmers. Soon, two other farmers joined him in his protest.

Images appearing on television, showed at least three farmers rolling on the street outside PMO in protest. The farmers are demanding a drought relief fund of Rs 40,000 crore.

The farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the last few weeks. They have been demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Modi but have until now been denied it. They also want the Centre to announce a relief package for the farmers.

Earlier, farmers had displayed the skulls of the farmers who lost their lives. They also protested by eating rats.

