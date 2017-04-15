Tamil Nadu: Farmers stage protest, trade unions give bandh call

Coming out in support of the farmers, seven trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, LPF (DMK) today tentatively gave a state-wide bandh call on April 22. (Representational Image) Coming out in support of the farmers, seven trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, LPF (DMK) today tentatively gave a state-wide bandh call on April 22. (Representational Image)

Farmers today staged protests in various parts of Tamil Nadu as a mark of solidarity with the ongoing stir by the state’s ryots in Delhi.

Coming out in support of the farmers, seven trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, LPF (DMK) today tentatively gave a state-wide bandh call on April 22.

Protests were held in towns including Thanjavur, the hub of Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, and Kancheepuram.

Protesters sought loan waiver for farmers and setting up Cauvery Management Board as per the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

Local traders and students also took part in demonstrations.

CITU State President A Soundararajan said support of all political parties, traders bodies, employees of state and central governments will be sought for the proposed bandh.

“We met DMK working president Stalin today and we will meet all leaders barring those of ruling parties at the state and centre,” he told PTI.

Stating that the bandh date has been tentatively fixed as April 22, he said it could, however, be rescheduled depending on the feedback and convenience of leaders.

He said both the Central and state governments should give drought relief to farmers.

“Loans taken from nationalised should be waived and Cauvery Management Board should be set up,” he said.

He said farm labourers have been hit much more and demanded relief for them as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now