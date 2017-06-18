Tamil Nadu farmers meet Rajinikanth, remind him of promise made in 2002

Actor Rajinikanth with farmers in Chennai Actor Rajinikanth with farmers in Chennai

Representatives of the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association on Sunday met actor Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai to seek his support for their cause and also reminded him of a promise he had made in 2002 to donate Rs 1 crore for the same.

Rajinikanth had made the promise amid a dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing of Cauvery waters. While the superstar offered to handover the amount to them, the association leaders requested that he give the money directly to the Centre.

“We told him that he should give it to the Centre in order to boost the demand for interlinking of rivers. If somebody of Rajinikanth’s stature insists on interlinking, it would definitely help the cause,” The News Minute quoted association President P Iyyakannu as saying.

“We are confident that the superstar will help us. He even spoke to us about the protests that we held in the capital. He asked how we managed in an alien city. He knew about all the forms of agitation we had undertaken,” he added. The farmers in Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of Iyyakannu, launched an indefinite protest on June 8 for their charter of demands.

