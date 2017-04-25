Bandh called by DMK is anti-people: AIADMK

Anbalagan urged the Centre to take note of the “disturbing scenario” and initiate appropriate steps against the Puducherry government. (Representational photo) Anbalagan urged the Centre to take note of the “disturbing scenario” and initiate appropriate steps against the Puducherry government. (Representational photo)

The opposition AIADMK in Puducherry on Tuesday termed as “political drama and anti-people,” the day-long bandh called today in Puducherry by the DMK in support of the drought-hit farmers. Even as farmers from Tamil Nadu had wound up their agitation in New Delhi, the bandh being observed with the backing of the ruling Congress “is a clear case of people being hoodwinked by the DMK,” the AIADMK (Amma) legislature wing leader, A Anbalagan told reporters here.

He also said, the bandh “is utterly uncalled for and aimed at disrupting the normal life of the people.”

The territorial government led by Chief Minsiter V Narayanasamy has not taken any steps to relieve the farmers in the Union Territory of their sufferings caused by drought, he alleged.

Anbalagan urged the Centre to take note of the “disturbing scenario” and initiate appropriate steps against the Puducherry government.

On Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s remarks that elected representatives had not turned up during her week-end visits to various areas despite invitations, he said he had not received any invite from her during her recent visit to his Uppalam constituency.

Anbalagan further said Bedi should abstain from making such “incorrect” comments about the people’s representatives.

