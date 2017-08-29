Tamil Nadu farmers eat raw meat as mark of protest

Tamil Nadu farmers have been demanding farm loan waivers, crop insurance and the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre among others. (PTI/File Photo) Tamil Nadu farmers have been demanding farm loan waivers, crop insurance and the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre among others. (PTI/File Photo)

Tamil Nadu farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar here today ate raw meat and accused the Central and state governments of not paying heed to their concerns. The farmers had yesterday announced that they will be eating flesh from human bodies as their issues were not solved even after 44 days of their protest in the national capital. They had also bit human skulls and bones as a “mark of protest”.

However, their leader P Ayyakkannu said they chose to eat some other meat as the police had stopped them from eating human flesh as a mark of protest. They are demanding farm loan waivers, crop insurance and the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre among others.

“We have been pushed to the brinks and left with nothing other than protesting to tell the state in which we are living. “They (police) have stopped us from eating flesh from human bodies. How else should we raise our issues to governments who are not paying heed to our concerns,” their leader P Ayyakkannu said.

Ayyakkannu had yesterday accused the leaders of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu of fighting for positions instead of trying to solve the issues being faced by the farmers.

