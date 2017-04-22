Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine at Jantar Mantar, Delhi; DMK urges supporters to join April 25 bandh

(File Photo) (File Photo)

DMK working president MK Stalin requested Tamil Nadu’s drought-hit farmers protesting in Delhi on Saturday urged them to defer their strike and asked the farmers to join the April 25 bandh that Tamil Nadu’s Opposition parties were organising in their support. Meanwhile, desperate to have their voices heard, the farmers demanding relief funds and farmer loan waivers drank their own urine taking their protest to extreme levels.

The principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, DMK, decided on April 16 that it will lead a state-wide bandh in Tamil Nadu on April 25. Discussions were held with Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, MMK and IUML. The parties have raised a demand to the Centre to declare the drought situation in Tamil Nadu as a national disaster and subsequently adequate relief should be provided to the people.

Stalin claimed that his bandh call had received the support of employees working in the transport sector, traders, film fraternity etc. Today was the 40th day of the agitation of the farmers in the national capital. The farmers are also demanding compensation of disabled farmers and pensions for those who can’t do farming activities anymore. Interlinking of rivers is also one of the key demands.

The farmers claimed that they adopted the new form of protest as their was a dearth of drinking water in Tamil Nadu. “We are not getting water to drink in Tamil Nadu, and PM Modi has been ignoring our thirst. So, we will have to quench our thirst with our own urine,” P Ayyakkannu, the state president of the National South-Indian Rivers Linking Farmers’ Association was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Ayyakkannu is the farmer leading the protest.

“We can’t even sleep for longer hours. We wake up at 4 or 5 am and come up with different ways to highlight our plight,” he said.

Stalin spoke to reporters and said that after they held a meeting with Opposition parties including Congress, a bandh was proposed. Stalin said that they adopted a resolution to ask farmers to join the bandh.

“They (the farmers protesting in Delhi) should take part in the bandh and support the other steps we are to going to take on behalf of all the political parties,” Stalin said.

Farmers protest has continued since March 14 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Their principal demands include a drought-relief fund of ?40,000 crore, farm loan waivers and setting up of a Cauvery Management Board by the Central government.

The farmers have tried to shock and grab the attention of authorities and the public by the ways of their protest. In early days of the protest, they sat holding human skulls that they claimed were of farmers who had committed suicide earlier. They protested and ran naked outside the Prime Minister’s Office at North Block when they weren’t allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These farmers have even shaved their heads and faces, donned sarees, and carried out mock funeral ceremonies and processions to draw the attention of the government and the public.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 7:24 pm