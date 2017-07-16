Tamil Nadu farmers back in Delhi, detained by police

Tamil Nadu farmers during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in April. (PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu farmers during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in April. (PTI Photo)

A group of farmers from Tamil Nadu, led by P. Ayyakannu, have been detained by the police for protesting without permission near Lok Kalyan metro station (formerly called Race Course metro station). The farmers came back to Delhi on Sunday morning to once again start their agitation as their demands have not been met.

“We closed our agitation at Jantar Mantar on 23rd April on the request of Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami. He promised that within two months the Central government will help us. Now, 75 days are over. So far they have not taken any steps regarding writing off loans. Now they also are trying to sell our land in Tamil Nadu. That’s the reason we’ve come to fight here,” Ayyakannu told Indian Express.

According to Ayyakannu, a group of 102 farmers have come this time to protest.

The farmers were trying to go to PM’s house and were detained by the police around 9 in the morning as they were agitating without permission. They are currently at the Parliament Street police station. On being asked about the further course of action, Deputy Commissioner of Police, B K Singh said, “We cannot comment on this as of now. We are currently in talks with them. A decision will be taken soon.”

Ayyakannu said that no one from the police had tried to have any dialogue with them. He also alleged that the police has not provided them with any food or water for hours. “They are not allowing us to go outside, at the same time, they don’t want to give us any food. There are many farmers here who are very old and their condition is not good.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App