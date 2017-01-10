Tamil Nadu farmer commits suicide

A 45-year-old farmer on Tuesday committed suicide by hanging himself at his house near here allegedly after being pressured by banks to repay his dues. Police, however, said the real cause of Palanisamy taking his life was under investigation.

The farmer’s wife and relatives alleged he took the extreme step as he was frustrated with his sugarcane and turmeric crops withering for want of water and bankers demanding that he repay his dues. A case has been registered, police said.

Tight vigil is being maintained in the area, they added. Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the state would be declared drought-hit following deficient northeast monsoon and Central funds would be sought to meet the expenses required to address the situation.