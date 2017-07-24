Tamil Nadu farmer attempts suicide at Jantar Mantar

Tamil farmers hit their heads with chappals during their protest for loan waiver and drought-relief package at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Tamil farmers hit their heads with chappals during their protest for loan waiver and drought-relief package at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

A Tamil Nadu farmer protesting at Jantar Mantar allegedly attempted suicide on Monday. He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the matter.

Farmers from Tamil Nadu have resumed their protest in Delhi after their demands for a drought relief package and farm loan waiver have not been met. Last week, they beat themselves with chappals and raised slogans expressing unhappiness over the rise in the salaries of Tamil Nadu legislators.

Leading the protest, P Ayyakannu, president of the National-South Indian Rivers Linking Farmers Association, told news agency ANI: “Being a farmer is worse than being a beggar in India.”

