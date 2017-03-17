Tamil Nadu: Eight injured in lathicharge on Jallikattu protesters in Viralimalai

Protesters in the area blocked the national highway, leading to heated exchanges between them and the police. Protesters in the area blocked the national highway, leading to heated exchanges between them and the police.

At least eight persons were injured when police lathicharged a group of jallikattu supporters who blocked the highway in Viralimalai near here, to protest the cancellation of permission to hold the bull-taming sport in the village. Two policemen were also injured in stone-pelting by some miscreants who targeted government buses and police vehicles during the protest last night, police said Friday. Even as arrangements were being made last night to hold the game today, police had asked us to postpone it to March 28, the organisers said.

Angered by this, people in the area blocked the national highway, leading to heated exchanges between them and the police. Meanwhile, some miscreants allegedly pelted stones damaging some police vehicles and government buses, police said.

On receiving information, senior officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they said adding traffic along the Viralimalai national highway was restored late last night.

