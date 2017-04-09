Tamil Nadu: EC cancels RK Nagar bypoll amid allegations of ‘payoffs to voters’

Election Commission (File Photo) Election Commission (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Sunday cancelled the upcoming by-elections in Chennai’s RK Nagar constituency, a day after income tax officials claimed that they have unearthed evidence of bribery from the region, according to a report in NDTV.

On Saturday, the tax officials had claimed that their raids on 35 premises belonging to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in Chennai and other parts of the state have allegedly revealed payoffs amounting to Rs 89.65 crore by the AIADMK (Amma) faction to voters of R K Nagar constituency.

Also Read: RK Nagar bypoll: Tax raids in Tamil Nadu show ‘payoffs to voters’

The seat, which fell vacant following the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was scheduled to go on polls on April 12.

Earlier in the day, a clash had broken out between rival supporters of O Panneerselvam and TTV Dinakaran at RK Nagar, injuring one person. However, the situation was brought was under control immediately.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd