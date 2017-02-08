Tamil Nadu: Don’t want to politicise, AIADMK on Governor’s role

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File) Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File)

Seeking to distance itself from any controversy around Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s role in inviting party General Secretary VK Sasikala to form the government, AIADMK on Wednesday said it does not want to politicise any such issues. “We don’t want to talk politics. Our only focus is that Chinnamma (Sasikala) has to become Chief Minister. We are striving towards that and we will succeed,” party spokesperson CR Saraswathi said.

She was responding to a query about the alleged “deliberate delay” by the Governor at the “behest of the Centre” in inviting Sasikala.

Saraswathi said the Governor has not come to Chennai so far and that he might be busy with his engagements.

“Let the Honourable Governor come. He has not come to Chennai. After he comes and having known his opinion we can speak. We have given our letter, he might have his appointments. Let’s see after he comes to Chennai,” she said.

She was responding to a query on whether there was “any problem” in Sasikala taking over as Chief Minister despite being elected AIADMK Legislature Party Leader on Sunday.