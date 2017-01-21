Tamil Nadu district officials taking steps for holding jallikattu

The Chief Minister Paneersalvam will inaugurate jallikattu at Alanganallur at 10 am. (Express Photo by: Jyothy Karat/File) The Chief Minister Paneersalvam will inaugurate jallikattu at Alanganallur at 10 am. (Express Photo by: Jyothy Karat/File)

With the Tamil Nadu Governor approving the jallikattu ordinance, district officials today started making arrangements for the bull taming sport to be held at Alanganallur, 14 km from Madurai, on Sunday. However, those staging protests said they would continue with the agitation till a permanent solution is found.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has approved the jallikattu ordinance and the bull taming sport will be held at Alaganallur in Madurai and other parts of the state on Sunday, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had announced.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate jallikattu at Alanganallur at 10 am.

Speaking to reporters after holding talks with police and other officials, District Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said 27 medical teams have been formed to examine the bulls that would take part in the sport.

A total of 2500 police personnel would be deployed on security duty, comprising ‘two-tier system,’ he said.

In addition to this, fire service and medical personnel to provide treatment for people taking part, who might suffer injuries, would also be sent to the jallikattu venue.

Some bull owners said they would not allow their bulls to participate. However, some jallikattu enthusiasts said they were ready to face the bulls.

Barricades were being set up for the spectators and also enough safety arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents, officials said.

Those participating in protests in Madurai, amid rains, said that they would continue with the agitation till a permanent solution was found. However, some of them expressed happiness over the arrangements made for conduct of jallikattu.

A section of the jallikattu organisers wondered about the effectiveness of the ordinance.

They also said arrangements for the sport was being made suddenly according to emerging situations and wondered whether they were really good and safe.

“Even if the chief minister comes, it is doubtful if jallikattu will be held with the present mood among the protesters,” said an organiser.

DIG Anand Kumar Somani has rushed to Alanganallur to personally oversee security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the people of Avaniapuram have sought permission for holding jallikattu on January 25.

Earlier, the Madurai district administration had said it is fully prepared to hold the bull-taming sport at Alanganallur, which is famous for conducting jallikattu events.