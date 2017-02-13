Development work on hold, Governor must take immediate step: MK Stalin on AIADMK crisis

DMK Working President MK Stalin DMK Working President MK Stalin

Asserting that many development works have stagnated due to the crisis in ruling AIADMK, DMK leader MK Stalin on Monday urged the Governor to take immediate step to resolve the issue. “Many of the development works have stagnated, most important issues are drinking water, farmer suicides, drought situation. Governor should immediately take steps to establish a stable government in the state,” said Stalin.

WATCH VIDEO | Former Supreme Court Judge Reacts To AIADMK Crisis, Says Tamil Nadu Governor Should Act Soon

He refused to comment on the disproportionate asset case in which Supreme Court’s verdict is pending but said he is not favoring any faction in the AIADMK. “We will only comment on the DA case once it is out, can’t comment right now. We are not supporting any faction, AIADMK is our opponent and we oppose them as a whole,” said Stalin.

Meanwhile, the crisis within the AIADMK deepened further with both Panneerselvam and Sasikala attacking each other publicly. Suggesting that O Panneerselvam did not resign on his own, Sasikala said the Chief Minister was asked to go because he “hobnobbed” with the party’s arch rival DMK.

Recalling the circumstances under which he was asked to resign on February 5, she said, Panneerselvam “pushed us to do that and we did not do it on our own. This is what had happened.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd