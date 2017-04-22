Tamil Nadu: Demo against ‘attacks’ on fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

Representational image. Representational image.

Activists of Tamizhar Desiya Amaippu today staged a demonstration here to condemn the attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy. Addressing the protesters, the outfit leader Pazha Nedumaran alleged that nearly 700 fishermen from the state had already been killed by the Lankan Navy and no compensation has been given by the island nation government to the families of the victims.

He urged the Centre to take immediate steps to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now