Tamil Nadu: Debt-ridden businessman kills four of family before suicide bid

“Damodharan ran a textile shop at Pammal and was engaged in other textile businesses. He himself informed his brother-in-law about the killings before he tried to kill himself,” a police officer said. (Photo for representation purpose) “Damodharan ran a textile shop at Pammal and was engaged in other textile businesses. He himself informed his brother-in-law about the killings before he tried to kill himself,” a police officer said. (Photo for representation purpose)

A 40-YEAR-OLD Chennai-based businessman killed his wife, two children and mother and attempted to commit suicide at his home at Pammal on Tuesday morning. Police said huge loss in his textile business and debt forced him to take the step.

“Damodharan ran a textile shop at Pammal and was engaged in other textile businesses. He himself informed his brother-in-law about the killings before he tried to kill himself,” a police officer said.

After killing his wife Deepa, children Roshan (7) and Meenakshi (6), and mother Saraswathi with a knife, Damodharan called his brother-in-law and told him about it. “Soon, other relatives were informed about this and many of them reached the house at Pammal. By then neighbours had found the bodies of all four. All of them were killed with a knife,” the officer said.

Damodharan, who tried to kill himself by slitting his throat, was also found in the house. The police said he was admitted to a city hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

The police have lodged a murder case against Damodharan. “Suffering a huge loss in business, he borrowed money from his relatives and others. But he was unable to repay the amount and that forced him to take this extreme step,” said an officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App