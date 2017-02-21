Tamil Nadu crisis: Subramanian Swamy, Kamal Haasan engage in another war of words on Twitter

Kamal Haasan, Subramanian Swamy. Kamal Haasan, Subramanian Swamy.

The war of words between actor Kamal Haasan and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy shows no sign of abating with both sides hitting out at each other on Twitter over recent political developments in Tamil Nadu. Replying to a question from a user who asked him if the BJP would welcome Kamal to lead the crisis-hit state, Swamy said he would oppose any move by Haasan to venture into the politics. “I don’t know about BJP but I will oppose this boneless wonder and pompous idiot called Kamal Haasan,” he said.

“Kamal Haasan is a pompous idiot because he deliberately falsely twists that I said all Tamils are Porkis & opposed his entry into politics,” the BJP leader further said.

In response, Kamal said “I have one bone of contention. It’s good enough. Su. Sa called Tamils porikis. Glad I won’t have to oppose him. People will.”

The Tamil stalwart didn’t just stop there as he posted another tweet, saying “Wont retort with rudeness. His experience exceeds mine in acidic political exchanges. He might like his meal boneless.I don’t. Bon appetit sir.” Kamal’s responses were retweeted by over 2, 500 users.

Both of them have been at loggerheads since the Jallikattu protests engulfed the state. Swamy, who has been very vocal against the pro-jallikattu protesters, had taken on Kamal after the actor said at the press meet that he thought the government should have met protesters.

