Tamil Nadu crisis: Have seen thousand ‘Panneerselvams’ in 33 years, says Sasikala

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Monday said she came to know of a conspiracy being hatched to divide the party after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December. Speaking from the former CM’s residence in Poes Garden she said, “People are trying to divide the organisation. I won’t let this happen,” news agency ANI reported.

Sasikala slammed caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam saying he was given the responsibility as she was in too much pain after J Jayalalithaa’s death. “Panneerselvam asked me to take charge then, but I said I can’t at this junction. So Panneerselvam was given responsibility,” Sasikala said. “When I was in so much pain, for the party’s future I stood firm on my stand. All of you must know what is the truth,” she added.

“We have seen 1,000 such ‘Panneerselvams’. For the past 33 years, we both have seen everything. So I am not scared,” Sasikala added.

