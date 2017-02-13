Tamil Nadu crisis: Pro-Sasikala leader booked on charge of threatening O Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam (left), VK Sasikala O Panneerselvam (left), VK Sasikala

A senior AIADMK leader, owing allegiance to party General Secretary V K Sasikala, was Monday booked on the charge of issuing ‘death threat’ to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam recently. AIADMK South Chennai (North) District Secretary and former MLA V P Kalairajan was booked under different sections of IPC, including ‘criminal intimidation’, police said.

Reacting to it, Kalairajan alleged ‘political vendetta’ behind police filing the case. Kalairajan had recently made some controversial remarks against Panneerselvam after his revolt against Sasikala.

On February 5, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala was elected as the party’s Legislature Leader, a step towards her elevation as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.