Tamil Nadu crisis: O Panneerselvam camp to meet Election Commission officials at 2.45 pm

Caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam. PTI Photo Caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam. PTI Photo

Minutes after Governor Vidyasagar Rao invited Edappadi Palanisamy to form government in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK MP V Maitreyan, representing the Panneerselvam faction, is set to meet Election Commission officials in Delhi around 2.45 pm on Thursday. The MP is likely to bring to the EC notice over the manner in which Panneerselvam had to resign as AIADMK’s legislature party leader.

Panneerselvam was expelled from the party after he rebelled against party general secretary V K Sasikala. Panneerselvam claimed that he was forced to resign as chief minister by Sasikala. After the Supreme Court upheld the trail court verdict in the disproportionate assets case, Sasikala swiftly moved to appoint Edapaddi Palanisamy as the legislature party leader. He immediately sought an appointment with the Governor and staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. He is likely to swear-in as chief minister at 4.30 pm today after Governor Vidyasagar Rao asked him to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly within 15 days.

