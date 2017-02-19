Puducherry CM Narayanasamy condemns attack on Stalin, eviction of DMK MLAs

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Archive Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Archive Photo)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged assault on opposition leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin during the vote of confidence. “It is an uncivilised act and is a matter of serious concern”, he said. “It is indeed a sorry state of affairs that all the DMK legislators in the House were evicted en-masse and Stalin had been assaulted in an un-civilised manner”, Narayanasamy was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier on Saturday, DMK legislatures were expelled from the state assembly for creating a ruckus and gheraoing Speaker P Dhanapal. After holding dharna in the assembly premises, the party MLAs and MPs took the protest to the Marina Beach.

MK Stalin alleged he and his MLAs were manhandled by the police while being evicted by force. Emerging from the House with his shirt torn, Stalin told the waiting media that it was a “black day for democracy”. “It is a black day for democracy. This anti-people(AIADMK) government must be removed. Insisting that a peaceful protest is underway at the Marina. Those who want to remove this anti-democratic government should converge at the Marina,” he said.

Expelled from the assembly, the DMK was denied from voting during the floor test. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami won the trust vote after 122 MLAs voted for him while 11 voted for former chief minister O Panneerselvam.

