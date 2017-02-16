Tamil Nadu crisis: Panneerselvam vows to save AIADMK from Sasikala’s family members

“We will not let the party (AIADMK) go into the hands of a few of V K Sasikala’s family members,” news agency ANI quoted Panneerselvam as saying. (Source: file photo) “We will not let the party (AIADMK) go into the hands of a few of V K Sasikala’s family members,” news agency ANI quoted Panneerselvam as saying. (Source: file photo)

Caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam Thursday vowed to save AIADMK from the hands of V K Sasikala’s family members, moments after Governor Vidyasagar Rao invited Edappadi Palanisami to form government. “We will not let the party (AIADMK) go into the hands of a few of V K Sasikala’s family members,” news agency ANI quoted Panneerselvam as saying. Right after the suspense over who would form the government in Tamil Nadu ended, the battle is likely to shift to the offices of Election Commission as the Panneerselvam camp sought an appointment with officials at 2.45 pm today.

AIADMK MP Maitreyan is likely to bring to the EC notice over the manner in which Panneerselvam had to resign from the chief minister post. Panneerselvam alleged that he was forced to resign under coercion and blamed party general secretary Sasikala for harbouring political ambitions. Sasikala, before surrendering before a court in Bengaluru, expelled Panneerselvam and those backing him from the party. Painting him as a “traitor”, Sasikala accused him of joining hands with the DMK to bring down the AIADMK government.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd