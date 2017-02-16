Tamil Nadu crisis LIVE updates: Sasikala’s loyalist E Palanisamy invited by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao

Palanisamy in an earlier meeting with Governor Rao. Palanisamy in an earlier meeting with Governor Rao.

E Palanisamy, VK Sasikala’s loyalist and nomination for Tamil Nadu chief minister, will meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at 11.30 am on Thursday, news reports have said. The AIADMK, too, confirmed the development, claiming it to be a victory, in a way suggesting that Palanisamy has been invited to form government.

Palanisamy was elected leader of AIADMK’s legislative party by the Sasikala faction the day the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case.

Here are the LIVE updates:

11.20 am: How did Sasikala spend her night in Bengaluru Central Jail? Kaithi No. 9234 spent the first night sleeping on the floor of the cell. She had asked for a metal cot and a mattress among other demands. For breakfast, she had tamarind rice. Read more about it here.

11.15 am: The OPS camp maintains that they have the ‘popular support’. Panneerselvam maintains that he was forced to resign from his post, urging party MLAs to unite as he was the only one who was appointed by Jayalalithaa to take over the government in her absence. The OPS camp has about 11 MLAs and is hopeful that some more from the Sasikala camp will jump to their side once they are ‘freed’ from Golden Bay resort.

11.10 am: Much depends on what the Governor has to say at the meeting. If he invites Palanisamy to form government, but first prove his majority in the House, then it will spell trouble for Panneerselvam. If the AIADMK issues a whip, then Panneerselvam is bound to vote in favour of what the party decides. Going against the party decision could result in him being suspended as an MLA.

11.05 am: As of now, Palanisamy claims to have the support of 117 MLAs in the 235-member House. The strength gets reduced as former CM Jayalalithaa’s constituency has to go for a by-poll while one member is nominated.

11.00 am: Still camping at Golden Bay resort, a five-member team including E Palanisamy and KA Sengottaiyan have left to meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhawan. Palanisamy will address the media following the meeting.

10.55 am: The decision to call E Palanisamy comes after a day of talks. On Wednesday, the Governor met Palanisamy and Panneerselvam, with meetings lasting late into the night. He has also, reportedly, been consulting with top constitutional experts on what to do, as the situation is unprecedented. Last night’s meeting with Panneerselvam ended at 9.30 pm.

10.45 am: Victory, for now, appears to be in the Sasikala camp. A day after their leader surrendered at a Bengaluru jail, the Governor today invited E Palanisamy for a meeting. No details have been made public but the AIADMK has already termed it a victory.

Here’s what the AIADMK tweeted out this morning.

Honourable Governor invites AIADMK’s legislature party leader Thiru.Edapadi K.Palanisamy.#Amma‘s Victory — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 16, 2017

There have been no reactions yet from the OPS camp on Governor Rao inviting Palanisamy for talks.

