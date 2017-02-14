DA case verdict LIVE updates: SC ruling today, will it be endgame or triumph for VK Sasikala?

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. PTI Photo AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. PTI Photo

The Supreme Court will today deliver its verdict on the Disproportionate Assets case against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala and former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The case is against J Jayalalithaa, who has been accused of conspiring with three others — Sasikala, Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi and Sasikala’s nephew V N Sudhakaran — to acquire assets of Rs 66.65 crore, which was disproportionate to her known sources of income.

9.33 am: A detailed profile of Sasikala and why Jayalalithaa loathed the Mannargudi family.

9.04 am: AIADMK senior leader M Thambidurai, who has been camping in Delhi, reaches Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur to meet Sasikala. The AIADMK general secretary was reportedly miffed with Tambiduarai for failing to keep the flock intact as several MPs and MLAs switched sides and joined the Pannerselvam camp.

8.30 am: Security deployed outside Poes Garden, as precaution ahead of SC’s verdict in DA case against VK Sasikala.

8.05 am: What are the options before the Supreme Court? We take a look at what the Supreme Court could rule and what the impact will be on Sasikala’s aspiration to be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Read more about it here.

8.00 am: Security deployed outside Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur as a precaution in wake of today’s judgement in DA case against VK Sasikala.

7.50 am: Sasikala’s ascent to the throne of the late MGR’s political empire as its general secretary on December 31, 2016, and now becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu, are significant markers in the history of the state. Both MGR and Jayalalithaa were AIADMK general secretaries and then won the chair of Chief Minister. Read more here

Earlier on Monday, talking to Indian Express, Sasikala said she was being targeted because she is a woman in politics. “Opposition parties are instigating protests against us. Because I am a woman in politics, that is why I am being targeted like this,” she said. She also told reporters that everything will be good for her. Sasikala also alleged that O Panneerselvam was trying to divide the party that had reached heights because of Amma.

DA case: Supreme Court rules on Sasikala today, here’s what could happen

An emotional Sasikala on Monday broke down while addressing a press conference after meeting the AIADMK MLAs at Golden Bay resort. The AIADMK general secretary thanked the party workers and her supporters who had assembled at the resort.

