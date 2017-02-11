Tamil Nadu crisis LIVE: Sasikala leaves Poes Garden, to meet her MLAs at resort

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. (Source: PTI photo/File) AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. (Source: PTI photo/File)

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala on Saturday sought an appointment with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to parade MLAs supporting her before him. Later in the day, Sasikala will be going to the Golden Bay Resort to meet the MLAs who are lodged there. She said that she believed the Governor would “act immediately to save the sovereignty of the Constitution, democracy and the interest” of Tamil Nadu. In her letter to the Governor, Sasikala recalled that she had met him on February 9 along with her senior ministers, consequent to her seeking an appointment with him to hand over the letter of party MLAs electing her as their leader.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s education minister K Pandiarajan joined his dissident camp, becoming the first sitting minister to do so.”My belief is that here is the man who has captured the hearts of the masses. Amma’s legacy will continue to rest on his able shoulders and that is the reason I am here,” Pandiarajan said.

Here are the LIVE updates:

03.00 pm: Sasikala Natarajan will be meeting party MLAs today: AIADMK

02. 45 pm: V K Sasikala leaves Poes Garden for J Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach, later she’ll go to Koovathur resort where MLAs are lodged.

02. 32 pm: We urge the Prime Minister and Home Minister to safeguard Tamil Nadu from forces which are all out against us and can take law and order into their hands: AIADMK MP V Maithreyan.

02. 15 pm: I have extended my support to CM (OPS), our only aim is to keep party united: State Education minister K Pandiarajan

