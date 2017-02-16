Tamil Nadu crisis: Governor ends suspense, invites Palanisamy to prove majority

Palanisamy in an earlier meeting with Governor Rao. Palanisamy in an earlier meeting with Governor Rao.

Ending days of uncertainty, Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao finally invited E Palanisamy to form government in the state. AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan had handpicked her loyalist Palanisamy as the legislative party leader after the Supreme Court convicted her in the Disproportionate Assets case. The Governor has given Palanisamy 15 days to prove his majority in the state assembly. There are reports that Palanisamy’s swearing-in will take place at 4.30 pm today.

The governor’s decision brings to an end the political turmoil and uncertainty that started after O Panneerselvam ‘was forced to quit as the chief minister.’ In fast-paced developments after Jajalalithaa’s death on December 5, Sasikala had anointed herself as the AIADMK general secretary. Soon after she staked her claim to the chief minister’s post. But this led to Panneerselvam visiting former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Chennai’s Marina beach, where he dramatically announced his revolt against Sasikala.

Despite the impending Supreme Court verdict in the DA case, Sasikala had staked her claim to form her government. The Governor, however, did not take any call on this and kept Sasikala waiting. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court sent her to jail in the disproportionate wealth case, ending her bid to become the chief minister of the state.

The decision came as a moral booster for Panneerselvam, who has been claiming that he is the heir to Jayalalithaa’s legacy. But the Governor’s decision has come as setback for the caretaker chief minister. He was hoping that the Governor would call him to prove majority in the assembly. OPS is claiming the support of ten MLAs. The Sasikala camp claims the support of 124 MLAs. Now that the governor has taken this decision, all eyes will now on the floor test.

