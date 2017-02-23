Tamil Nadu crisis: DMK leader MK Stalin to meet President Mukherjee today

DMK working president M K Stalin along with his party MLAs. (File photo. PTI) DMK working president M K Stalin along with his party MLAs. (File photo. PTI)

It seems like the political turmoil in Tamil Nadu is not going to end so soon as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin will today leave for Delhi to meet President Pranab Mukherjee. “We have informed Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao about the Tamil Assembly ruckus and today, we are going to meet and explain the situation to President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi,” Stalin told media here. Stalin yesterday staged a hunger strike with his party workers against state Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palanisamy’s trust vote. “Hunger protest, which we are undertaking today, is not for us but against ‘benami’ rule established in Tamil Nadu,” he told media.

Stalin, who led the state-wide strike, had earlier announced that his party will launch the strike in wake of ruckus that took place in Tamil Nadu Assembly during the floor test on February 18.

In another development, the Madras High Court yesterday adjourned DMK’s plea seeking to declare Palanisamy’s trust vote null and void and also sought video evidence of the proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Earlier, the DMK moved a no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker, with Stalin accusing the Speaker of deliberately harping on his community to malign the part.