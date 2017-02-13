Tamil Nadu crisis: Centre petitioned for protection to scribes at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur

Chennai: Media Persons sits on road during the protest against supporters of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, who were attacketed by their supporters in front of the resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road where various AIADMK MLAs are camping to decide on the further course of action in forming new government, outskirts of Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo Chennai: Media Persons sits on road during the protest against supporters of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, who were attacketed by their supporters in front of the resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road where various AIADMK MLAs are camping to decide on the further course of action in forming new government, outskirts of Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo

Citing alleged manhandling of scribes at a resort where more than 100 AIADMK MLAs from Tamil Nadu are staying, Puducherry Journalists Association on Monday urged the Union Home Ministry to give protection to them. The association said a number of journalists from the print and electronic media from Tamil Nadu and also the Union Territory have been covering the current political events in the resort at Koovathur village in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

For the past few days mediapersons were facing an ‘insecure situation’ at the resort as “there have been attacks on them by some persons posing threat to the life of the journalists and security of their gadgets,” association President D Sivakumar, who released a copy of the letter sent to the Home Ministry, said.

He said the letter brought to the notice of the Union Home Ministry the lack of protection to scribes. “We have also sought immediate direction to the State police to take action against those who attacked the presspersons,” he said.

Protesting ‘manhandling’ of some of them, reporters, photographers and video cameramen had staged a protest during the visit of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala on Sunday to the resort.