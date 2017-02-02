Tamil Nadu court directs imprisonment of District Collector, Tahsildar

A local court at Melur near in Madurai on Thursday directed that the Madurai District Collector and the Melur Tahsildhar be kept in civil jail for six weeks for “disobeying” its direction. The Munsiff Suresh passed the order on a petition filed by Hussain Mohammed and Jawahar Aali, who sought to survey and sub divide their land and provide separate land documents.

Earlier when they approached the District Collector and the Tahsildhar with the request, they did not take any steps following which the petitioners approached the Munsiff court, which directed the officials to conduct survey of the land and provide sub-division pattas. The Madras High Court in Madurai also upheld the Munsiff Court’s order directing the authorities to conduct survey and issue pattas.

However, the Tahsildhar did not take any step on the matter despite the court order, following which they approached the Munsiff to take ‘contempt action’ against the District Collector and the Tahsildhar. The Munsiff, who heard the case, on Thursday directed that the two officials be put in civil jail for six weeks and also seize their vehicles for “disobedience” of the court order.