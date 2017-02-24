Tamil Nadu: Country-made firecracker kills child, injures another

An eight-year-old boy was killed and his friend seriously injured after a country-made fire cracker they were allegedly playing with went off, near here, police said on Friday. The incident occurred last evening when the victim M Keerthivasan and his friend M Yogesh (7) of Mullai nagar, were playing at the Kudamuruti river bed, they said.

Watch What Else is Making News



The duo stumbled upon a fire cracker, which suddenly burst causing serious injuries to both, they added. The injured boys were rushed to Thanjavur Government Medical College hospital, where Keerthivasan was declared brought dead.

However, Yogesh is still under treatment. A case has been registered, police said.