Tamil Nadu could have got NEET exemption if govt exerted pressure on BJP, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu could have got an exemption from NEET if the AIADMK exerted pressure on the BJP during the president and vice president elections, DMK working president M K Stalin said on Sunday.

The Centre failed to take any action despite the assembly passing a resolution seeking an exemption for the state from NEET, Stalin said.

If the 50 AIADMK MPs exerted pressure on the BJP during the elections to the president and vice president, the state could have got the exemption, he said, while speaking at a function near Mettupalayam.

Stalin said the ruling party was only interested in “protecting their government, neglecting the future of the students” and urged the student community to come forward and fight for their cause.

He also recalled various schemes brought by the DMK government under M Karunanidhi benefiting the students.

