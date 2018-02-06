Tamil Nadu: Constable outrages modesty of minor Dalit girl, escapes

A constable in the special branch (intelligence) wing here allegedly outraged the modesty of a 12-year-old Dalit girl Tuesday and escaped, following which police have launched a hunt for him. Her mother filed a complaint against the constable at the all women police station here after the incident.

Police said the constable was later transferred to Armed Police. However as the woman had given a complaint, action had been initiated against him, they said, adding he would be suspended in a day or two.

