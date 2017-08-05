Tamil Nadu Congress stages ‘road roko’, condemns attack on Rahul’s convoy

The protesters squatted on the road in protest and raised slogans against the attack, demanding action against those behind it. The protesters squatted on the road in protest and raised slogans against the attack, demanding action against those behind it.

Cadres of Congress’ Tamil Nadu unit led by its chief Su Thirunavukkarasar on Saturday blocked the road near Valluvar Kottam here to protest against the attack on the convoy of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat. The protesters squatted on the road in protest and raised slogans against the attack, demanding action against those behind it.

They condemned the Gujarat government for the attack. However, police removed the protesters including Thirunavukkarasar from the spot and lodged them in a marriage hall. They would be released later in the day, police said.

Similar protest-demonstrations were held in other places including Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district. Rahul Gandhi today alleged the attack on his convoy, that took place in Banaskantha district’s Dhanera town in Gujarat, was carried out by people from the BJP and the RSS.

Gandhi yesterday faced protests in flood-hit Gujarat where alleged BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car and showed black flags, forcing him to cut short his address at a gathering and leave in a huff. Meanwhile, one person was today arrested in connection with the incident.

