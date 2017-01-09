Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi seeking ordinance on Jallikattu

O Panneerselvam (File Photo) O Panneerselvam (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wrote to PM Narendra Modi on Monday urging the prime minister to consider promulgating an ordinance to resume the sport Jallikattu on Pongal this year. The bull-fighting sport had been banned by the Supreme Court in May 2014 due to animal welfare issues.

Earlier in the day, South Indian actor Kamal Hasan also spoke out in the favour of jallikattu saying if people were banning the sport, they should give up biryani as well. “If you want a ban on jallikattu, let’s also ban biryani… I’m a big fan of jallikattu.”

The BJP’s state unit had earlier accused the Animal Welfare Board of India of working at the behest of “petro-dollar mafias”. “Last year it was sub-judice so we could not bring an ordinance that is why we have issued an executive order permitting Jallikattu, but again it is being contested by all these people. I want to reiterate that the Animal Welfare Board is acting at the behest of the petro dollar mafia at the international level,” BJP leader H Raja told news agency ANI.

The BJP also criticised former environment minister Jairam Ramesh for amending the Animal Welfare Act, 2011 and bring bulls under the ‘exhibiting animals’ list. “Until 2011, there was no issue surrounding Jallikattu at all. It was only after the UPA government comprising of DMK, that they amended an act bringing the bull into the list of exhibiting animals and they have termed Jallikatu as cruelty to animal. All those nonsense were brought in by the UPA government when Jairam Ramesh was environment minister,” he added.

