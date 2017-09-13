Tamil Nadu CM thanks Narendra Modi for commemorative coins on ‘MGR’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s decision to release coins in Rs 100 and Rs five denominations in memory of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran. “I express my whole hearted gratitude on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and on my personal behalf, for having issued orders to release commemorative coins in the memory of our great leader Puratchi Thalaivar (revolutionary leader) Dr M G Ramachandran,” Palaniswami said in a letter to Modi.

The Union government yesterday announced it will issue the coins to commemorate the birth centenary of ‘Bharat Ratna’ awardee and late chief minister M G Ramachandran, fondly called ‘MGR’ by his followers.

Palaniswami said the state government had requested the Centre to release commemorative coins as a tribute to MGR, whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year. Based on the request, he said, the central government had issued a gazette notification for the issue of the coins.

The commemorative coins will bear the portrait of M G Ramachandran at the centre along with the inscription ‘DR M G Ramachandran Birth Centenary’ on the lower periphery.

