Tamil Nadu Chief Minister launches Rs 1,580 crore housing scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday launched a housing scheme estimated at Rs 1,580 crore. The scheme was being implemented by the state government with Central assistance for the economically poor, an official release said.

In the year 2016-17, concrete houses will be constructed for 50,170 beneficiaries in town panchayat limits, it said.

To mark the launch of the scheme Palaniswami gave away work orders to five beneficiaries, it added.