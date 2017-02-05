O Panneerselvam thanks Prime Minister Modi, Governor for support

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam leaves after attending the party’s MLA’s meeting, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam leaves after attending the party’s MLA’s meeting, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo

With ruling AIADMK chief V K Sasikala set to succeed him, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor C H Vidyasagar Rao for all the support and cooperation extended by them during his current tenure.

In near identical letters to Modi and Rao, he conveyed his gratitude to them. “I would like to convey my sincere gratitude for all the support and cooperation extended by you during my tenure as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“Thank you once again sir,” Panneerselvam, who today made way for Sasikala to take over the state’s reins, said in the letters, copies of which were circulated to media. Panneerselvam was appointed and sworn-in Chief Minister of the state by Rao on December 5 within hours of then chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

Panneerselvam had met Modi more than once with the final personal interaction between the two focusing on the jallikattu issue that rocked the state last month. Sasikala, 62, shadow of Jayalalithaa for nearly three decades, was today set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu as the AIADMK Legislature Party elected her as its leader, over a month after she became the party’s powerful General Secretary. She is expected to be sworn-in as the third Chief Minister of the state within two months on Tuesday.