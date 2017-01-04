Tamil Nadu CM rolls out free bicycle scheme for 2016-17

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo) Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo)

The ruling AIADMK’s populist free bicycle scheme on Wednesday was formally rolled out by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in Chennai for the academic year 2016-17 to students of class eleven, costing Rs 243.96 crore to the exchequer. Late AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa had introduced the scheme during the 2001-02 academic year, benefitting students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It was later expanded to students of those schools receiving financial assistance from the government.

Watch what else is making news:

At a function at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Panneerselvam handed over the bicycles to seven students as part of kick-starting the scheme, an official release said. Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister V M Rajalakshmi, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Minister S Valarmathi and senior government officials were present, it said. Earlier, Panneerselvam chaired a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, sources said.