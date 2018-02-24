Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami urges Narendra Modi to set up Cauvery Board

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the ‘Amma scooter scheme’ and handed over the keys and registration certificate copies to five women beneficiaries (Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the ‘Amma scooter scheme’ and handed over the keys and registration certificate copies to five women beneficiaries (Express Photo)

Days after holding an all party meet on Cauvery issue, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to set up the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee. Palaniswami made the request at the Tamil Nadu government’s subsidised two-wheeler launch programme for women beneficiaries which the Prime Minister inaugurated.

“On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I would like to request the Prime Minister to take speedy action to form the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as per the directions of the Supreme Court,” he said. Palaniswami also thanked the Prime Minister for his recent comment lauding Tamil.

Modi had recently hailed Tamil as a beautiful language and older than Sanskrit. A day after Modi told students that “Tamil is older than Sanskrit and is beautiful,” DMK working president M K Stalin in a tweet welcomed the view.

Meanwhile, AIADMK today said an all party delegation will go to New Delhi next week to meet Modi on the Cauvery issue. On February 22, an all party meet chaired by Palaniswami decided that the Chief Minister will lead a delegation of leaders of all parties, farmers and MPs from the state to meet Modi on the Cauvery issue.

The meet had also resolved to urge Modi to immediately set up the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority as per the apex courts order to set up the bodies within six weeks. The all party meet was held after the Supreme Court’s recent verdict which reduced the quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by 14.65 tmc ft.

