Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to meet PM Modi

This is Palaniswami's maiden visit to Delhi after taking charge as Chief Minister.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2017 3:34 pm
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (Reuters/Stringer photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is in the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he is expected to raise issues like Cauvery water sharing and exemption of the state from NEET. This is Palaniswami’s maiden visit to Delhi after taking charge as Chief Minister.

He is expected to raise before the Prime Minister a range of issues including exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET, Cauvery water sharing, besides seeking central funds for damage caused by cyclone ‘Vardah’ in the meeting this evening.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and other MPs belonging to V K Sasikala camp made visits to the Tamil Nadu House to meet Palaniswami .

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan too visited Palaniswami who is on a two-day visit here. The Chief Minister arrived here last night.

