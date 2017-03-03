Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to hold first cabinet meeting today, here’s what he could discuss

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami. PTI Photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami. PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who took charge as the chief minister of the state last month, will convene first first cabinet meeting at state secretariat in Chennai on Friday. It remains unclear at the moment what issues the new chief minister will take up at the meeting, but report suggest Palaniswami might put the state budget session, the upcoming local body elections and NEET issue up for discussion among his colleagues.

Earlier this week, Palaniswami held a series of meetings with union ministers and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he discussed various state-specific projects. In his maiden meetings with the union ministers after taking charge, the chief minister sought solutions to various projects that have been stalled, besides other new projects.

Palaniswami, believed to a be a loyal aide of Sasikala, won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu against O Pannerselvam on February 18 amid much drama and chaos as DMK MLAs were evicted by the Speaker. The Opposition moved the Madras High Court challenging the proceedings during the trust vote in the assembly, seeking to declare the vote null and void. DMK working president MK Stalin claimed Palaniswami would not have become the Chief Minister had the voting taken place via a secret ballot in the assembly.

