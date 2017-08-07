Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami expects to see merger of AIADMK factions soon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and leader of AIADMK (Amma) faction, K Palaniswami today said he expected to see the much anticipated but delayed merger of the two factions in the ruling party soon. “I expect to see it (merger) soon,” he told reporters here without elaborating. His comments come in the wake of the rival O Panneerselvam-led Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction stating that it had not heard from the Amma camp on the merger talks. The merger has been on the cards for sometime.

Panneerselvam had last week said leaders in the rival camp were “only making comments” on the unification. The former chief minister had on June 11 disbanded a seven-member panel formed by his faction to hold merger talks with the Amma camp, virtually bringing down the curtains on the unification talks.

Palaniswami’s remarks today also came amid his faction’s sidelined deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran trying to re-assert his position in the party, following the expiry of a 60-day deadline he had set for the merger of the two factions.

On Friday, Dhinakaran, sidelined by a section of the AIADMK cabinet including Palaniswami, had appointed his loyalists to key party positions, even as he announced embarking on a state-wide tour from August 14 to strengthen the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

