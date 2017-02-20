In first decision as Tamil Nadu CM, Palaniswami shuts down 500 liquor shops, hikes maternity aid

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo

Newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, on Monday, took a number of decisions after assuming the position by winning Saturday’s trust vote in state Assembly. The CM approved the shutting of 500 state-run liquor shops (TASMACs), among the first five decisions he took. Apart from that, Palaniswami approved a 50 per cent subsidy for working women to buy new two-wheeler vehicles, a hike in maternity aid from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 and building of 5000 new houses for fishermen.

News agency IANS reported that the CM also increased the monthly allowance to unemployed persons – Rs 200 per month for 10th standard fail, Rs 300 for 10th standard pass, Rs 400 for 12th standard fail, Rs 600 for graduates and post-graduates.

Palaniswami, who took over as CM after VK Sasikala was sentenced to four years in prison by Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case, was asked to prove his majority in the state Assembly in 15 days by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Amid fierce protests from Opposition parties like DMK and Congress, and faction of the party which supported former CM O Panneerselvam, Palaniswami managed to bag majority votes in the Assembly after he moved the confidence motion.

However, the DMK has now approached Madras High Court challenging the trust vote and the court has set the hearing date for Tuesday. Moreover, Governor Rao also took cognizance into the matter of violence incidents that took place inside the Assembly on Saturday and asked for a factual report from the Secretary.

