Tamil Nadu CM leaves for Delhi on maiden visit to meet Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Sunday left for New Delhi where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior AIADMK MPs and government officials also accompanied Palaniswami who is on his maiden visit to Delhi after assuming the office of Chief Minister, sources said. During his meeting with Modi, Palaniswami is likely to take up various issues, including exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and seeking funds to address damage caused by cyclone ‘Vardah’, among others.

Palaniswami had a brief interaction with Modi at Coimbatore on February 24 when he had arrived in the city to inaugurate the bust of Adiyogi. Palaniswami was sworn in as Chief Minister on February 16.