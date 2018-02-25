Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami submits memorandum to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chennai on Sunday on the state’s development projects. He submitted it while seeing off the Prime Minister at the airport this evening. The memorandum also contained representations related to Tamil Nadu, an official release at Chennai said. Further details of the memorandum were not immediately known.

Modi, who arrived at Chennai last evening to launch the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Amma two-wheeler scheme,’ stayed at the Raj Bhavan last night before leaving for neighbouring Puducherry this morning to attend various events there.

After concluding his Puducherry visit, he arrived here en route to Gujarat.

