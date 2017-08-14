Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami grants Rs 20 lakh solatium to kin of slain army jawan

Sepoy P Ilayaraja was killed in an encounter with the militants in Shopian on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Sepoy P Ilayaraja was killed in an encounter with the militants in Shopian on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

An army jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir two days ago was buried with full military honours at his native village in Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu. Sepoy P Ilayaraja was one of the two armymen killed in an encounter with militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the death of Ilayaraja. Expressing sympathies with the family of the deceased soldier, the Chief Minister said he had directed that a sum of Rs 20 lakh be provided to the slain jawan’s family. The slain jawan’s mortal remains were flown to Madurai from New Delhi today where collector K Veeraraghava Rao paid tributes.

Ilayaraja’s body was later taken by road to his native Kandani village where he was laid to rest with full military honours amidst grieving relatives and villagers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App